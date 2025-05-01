Are we facing moral blindness or indifference?

35.01 - The coffin of Pope Francis on the back of a modified popemobile is transferred to the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome following his funeral Mass in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican April 26, 2025. Photo: OSV News/Kevin Coombs, Reuters.

Easter is normally a pretty intense time for religious programming. This year however it was wall to wall religion in the media because of the death of Pope Francis.

Last I wrote about my initial shock and sadness and initial reaction in the media. The week following was dominated by coverage of the Holy Father’s legacy, his possible successors, and of course his funeral last Saturday. I watched it on RTÉ One and the coverage was excellent. Commentary by Fr Michael Collins and Áine Lawlor was – reflective, insightful and informative. I turned to Sky News at the end, and it was the same there. In fact, the coverage by Sky News has been particularly outstanding all week.

The ceremony had many standout moments and I can only touch on a few. The homily by the 91-year-old Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re was a fitting tribute to Pope Francis, and touched on many of the themes that were central his pontificate. The music by the Sistine Chapel Choir was uplifting. Seeing a Popemobile carrying the coffin of a Pope for the first time was particularly poignant. Later I saw those pictures of Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy having a quiet meeting – it looked like a Confession scene! As the presenter herself said on Ayesha Hazarika (Times Radio, Saturday) it was his last act to bring these together – ‘some bridges built today’. I hope this peace-making bears fruit.

It was just a matter of time before secular media started on about ‘runners and riders’ in relation to the election of a successor. I first heard the term on Sky News early last week, and presenter Kieran Cuddihy highlighted it again on the Hard Shoulder (Newstalk, Wednesday). Commentators kept referencing the movie Conclave, though there are more authoritative sources!

Speaking of which, it was good to hear journalist Breda O’Brien back on the airwaves, e.g. discussing the Pope’s legacy with Matt Cooper on The Last Word (Today FM, Tuesday). She referenced his emphasis on mercy, accompaniment, the Church being welcoming and his striking gestures, like his iconic appearance in a deserted St Peter’s during the pandemic.

On Drivetime (RTÉ Radio 1, Wednesday) there were several enjoyable and positive interviews with Irish pilgrims, many of whom were in Rome on holidays or for the canonisation of Blessed Carlo Acutis, now postponed, and there were many more delightful interviews like this last weekend across all channels. Earlier that day, I heard British PM Sir Keir Starmer describing Pope Francis as ‘an extraordinary man’ as he united the House of Commons briefly in a mark of respect, before they resumed arguing about the definition of ‘woman’.

On the Nine O’Clock News (RTÉ One, Tuesday) I heard lots of nice words about the late Holy Father from senior Irish politicians. Fair enough, but when they started on about admiring his love for the marginalised, I was wondering about two specific groups that the Pope mentioned in his last Urbi et Orbi address – the unborn and the elderly. The former were shafted when the 8th Amendment was repealed with the support of those politicians, the latter are facing into calls for legislation to allow for assisted suicide. Is it hypocrisy or just moral blindness or even moral blandness?

At Easter, BBC launched another of their Pilgrimage series. Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps (BBC Two, Sun-Tues) featured as usual a bunch of celebrities (I hadn’t heard of any of them) following an ancient pilgrimage trail through the Alps from Austria to Switzerland. They were all searching for some meaning in life, and came from diverse backgrounds – practising Catholic, lapsed Catholic, Christian, Muslim, part Jewish and more. They were likeable people, no one was irritating (to me at least). They visited various Catholic monasteries, convents and cathedrals along the way, along with a Catholic refugee centre, where they were met by impressive priests, monks, nuns and laity. There were emotional times, moments of insight, as some pilgrims examined baggage from their past. Their arrival at Einsiedeln Abbey at the end was particularly touching – they were filled with awe and wonder at this place, with its famous Black Madonna. The snowy icing on the cake was the spectacular Alpine landscape.

With media budgets tight (hence all the repeats), it’s good to see the BBC investing in substantial religious programming. The series presented religious faith in a positive way, and hopefully that too will bear fruit.

PICK OF THE WEEK

Sunday

BBC Radio 4 Sunday May 4, 7:10am

Topical programme on religious and ethical matters.

Sunday Sequence

BBC Radio Ulster Sunday May 4, 8:30am

Religious affairs programme with a Northern Ireland flavour.

National March for Life, Ottawa, Canada

EWTN Thursday May 8, 4:30pm

Accompany thousands of Pro-Life advocates as they descend upon Ottawa’s Parliament Hill for the National March for Life.