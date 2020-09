Bishop Martin Hayes with Archbishop Eamon Martin (Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland) as he takes his chair as Bishop of Kilmore. Photo: John Mc Elroy

The new bishop of Kilmore diocese has said that despite the Church being “thrown into chaos” due to Covid-19 “we go forward into the unknown” trusting in Christ. Bishop Martin Hayes was ordained on Sunday, September 20 at the Cathedral of St Patrick and St Felim in Cavan. The Primate of All Ireland, Archbishop Eamon…