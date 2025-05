John Deane-O’Keefe probes the shadows and the light of life today

Christ Alive: Reflections from the Shadows of Life into the Light of God,John Deane-O’Keefe (Resource Publications, Eugene, Oregon USA, £19.50; available through Amazon) This is an unusual book. The note on the author tells us that John Deane -O’’Keefe is a church pastor, prison and hospital chaplain, and forensic criminologist. This suggests a rare combination…