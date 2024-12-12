A parish of centenarians

Ennis Parish celebrated the centenary of two parishioners last weekend. Mary Cahir was born on December 8, 1924, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception and Mary Galvin was born on December 6 in the same year. They are both still active Mass goers.

Fr Tom Ryan PP said the parish has “quite [a] number of parishioners [who] are in their 90s. But it is always a special occasion when someone reaches 100 years. One century of life, of service and good health.”

Both women “have been actively involved in the parish over the years, and Mary Galvin lives at the moment with her daughter Catherine in Dublin.” However, Ms Galvin still attends Mass at Ennis Parish by watching the online transmission.

Ms Cahir “attends Mass in her own parish and here in the Franciscan Friary, she’s a regular.” She does not need assistance when going to Mass, “she’s still active and enjoys a good quality of life, and celebrated on Sunday with family, friends and neighbours,” Fr Ryan said.

On Friday, December 6, Mass was celebrated in the Cathedral in Ennis to celebrate the 100th birthday of Mary Galvin, who watched it from Dublin. “She wasn’t physically present, but we would say she was there because she was joining,” the priest said.