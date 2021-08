A woman carries a child through a camp in the state of Benue, Nigeria - two priests and 17 parishioners of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in the state were killed there in 2018. Photo: CNS

A new study has estimated that 3,462 Christians have been killed in Nigeria in the first 200 days of 2021. This works out as 17 Christian murders every day in Africa’s most populous country. The study was conducted by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), which is based in Onitsha…