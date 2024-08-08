100 years of the Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary

Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary with Archbishop Valerian Okeke from Onitsha Archdiocese in Nigeria, Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly and friends outside Cavan Cathedral on Saturday August 3. Photo: John McElroy

The Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary, founded in March 1924 in Killeshandra, Co. Cavan celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving for the Centenary of their foundation on August 3 in the Cathedral in Cavan.

Having just completed their 16th General Chapter, all the delegates to the chapter who came from different parts of the world were in attendance. There were about 700 people present as they celebrated with joy, love and gratitude God’s blessings on their congregation.

The main celebrant was Bishop Martin Hayes of Kilmore Diocese. The host of the occasion was Sr Franca Onyibor, the Congregational Leader of the MSHR.