Pope Francis speaks at a meeting on Italy’s declining birthrate at the Concilazione auditorium in Rome May 10, 2024. To the Pope’s left is Gianluigi De Palo, president of the Foundation for Natality, which organises the annual meeting. Photo: CNS Vatican Media

In early May Pope Francis addressed the reality of birth rates decreasing in Italy and urged Italians to have more children. “It is important to work together to promote natality with realism, foresight, and courage” Pope Francis said, introducing the topic of tumbling birth-rates in Europe to his audience. “Birth rates” he said, “are the…