Aontú representative Becky Kealy, pictured in front of Cobh Cathedral, delivered a letter of support on behalf of young Catholics to the Bishops of Cork and Ross and Cloyne.

Aontú representative Becky Kealy delivered a letter of support to the bishops of Cork and Ross, and Cloyne, saying that “young people want Mass back”. Ms Kealy said she delivered the letter after a group of young, practising Catholics contacted her to ask if she would submit a letter on their behalf. “They wanted to…