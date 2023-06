Ireland’s newest prelate Bishop Paul Connell of the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois, whose episcopal ordination took place on Sunday in St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford, is greeted outside the cathedral by parishioners after the Mass. Photo: Chai Brady

The Church in Ireland is in serious need of radical restructuring, the country’s newest bishop has warned. Paying tribute to the heroic work of priests, Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois Paul Connell also insisted that more focus needs to be put on encouraging young men in parishes to consider a vocation to the priesthood. “Obviously,…