We need politicians who say what they mean – and mean what they say

Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar walks to cast his vote in a referendum on changes to the Irish Constitution called the Family Amendment and the Care Amendment, at Scoil Treasa Naofa in Dublin, March 8. Photo: OSV News/Reuters, Clodagh Kilcoyne

It’s amusing that Govt representatives campaigned for a ‘yes’ and voted ‘no’, but it is corrosive of politics, writes Michael Kelly You don’t hear much from former Labour leader Pat Rabbitte these days. He left active political life in 2016, with a pension pot of some €2 million. Mr Rabbitte – now aged…