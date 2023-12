A young woman reads during Pope Francis' celebration of Mass on the feast of Christ the King in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican in 2020. Photo: CNS/Stefano Dal Pozzolo, pool

There is a growing danger of a “class divide” emerging between parishes if there isn’t proper financial investment in lay ministries, the country’s first ever parish manager has warned. Lay leaders have also said that it will be “impossible” to encourage co-responsibility and encourage laypeople to take on more responsibility if there isn’t proper pay…