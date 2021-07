Jesuit Fr Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, prefect of the Vatican Secretariat for the Economy, is pictured near the Vatican in an undated photo. Photo: CNS

The Vatican reported the Roman Curia had a €66.3 million deficit in 2020, and on the same day, the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See, which administers Vatican properties and investments, made a summary of its annual budget public for the first time. Releasing both reports July 24, the Vatican said the coronavirus pandemic had a serious negative impact…