Ukrainian children perform a Nativity play during celebrations for Christmas in the Church of Our Lady of Consolation, Donnycarney, Dublin, on January 7, the day Ukrainian Catholics traditionally celebrate the birth of Christ.

The Ukrainian Catholic community in Ireland prayed for peace in Ukraine and the world as they celebrated Christmas in Dublin on January 7. The Mass was “very emotional”, especially for those whose sons, brothers and husbands are still in Ukraine fighting Russia, Fr Vasyl Kornitsky told The Irish Catholic. “All of us Ukrainians, in Ukraine…