Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, leave the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London March 2, 2022, with Canadian-born Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family. Photo: CNS.

While “everybody wants peace” in Ukraine and is striving for it, Ukrainian Catholic Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski has said that at the one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine it’s “not something we can talk about”. This comes after 12 senators and TDs penned a letter in The Irish Times condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine…