Twenty schools in Down and Connor receive award

Twenty schools in the Diocese of Down and Connor were awarded the ‘Spirit of catholic education Award’ last week in a ceremony held in St Mary’s University College, Belfast.

The event, which took place on January 22, marked the 2025 Catholic Schools Week in the diocese, and it was a way to recognise and pay tribute to all the work done within the schools. These awards are presented annually in conjunction with Catholic Schools Week to celebrate the schools’ contribution to Catholic Education.

At the ceremony, the schools received a certificate recognising their work commitment and response to the call of Christ “you are my witnesses” (Luke 24:48), as well as their ongoing role in upholding the distinctive gospel, inspired ethos and values of Catholic Education within their school communities.

“Catholic Schools Week provides a timely focus on the role and significance of Catholic Education and the contribution it makes to providing a holistic educational experience that enriches and ennobles the lives of all its children and young people so that they have the opportunities to reach and fulfil potential,” the diocese said in a statement.

“Within this gospel-inspired educational environment, pupils are brought to understand and appreciate the importance of their sacredness as children of God, caring for others in need within their school, parish, community, and wider society, contributing to building peace and reconciliation and being ecologically aware.

“It also provides an opportunity to affirm and pay tribute to the ongoing work of the governors, school leaders, teaching and support staff as they seek to form young people in their spiritual, intellectual, moral, and social development.”