Replicas of the Shroud of Turin unveiled in Dublin

Recently, the parish of St Kevin and St Kilian in Kilnamanagh-Castleview, Dublin unveiled replicas of the Shroud of Turin during Masses at St Kilian’s Church, Kingswood and St Kevin’s Church, Kilnamanagh.

The replicas are now on permanent display to the public in both churches, offering sacred spaces for prayer and reflection. Visitors are welcomed during regular opening hours.

The age and origins of the Shroud of Turin are debated, but many believe it is the burial cloth of Jesus Christ. It bears the image of a crucified man and is a powerful symbol of Christ’s sacrificial love.

Fr Frank Drescher PP said the Shroud is a reminder of Christ’s love and hope of the Resurrection. “It’s not just a story of pain and suffering, it’s a story of deep, passionate love — love for each one of us,” he said. “The Shroud is like a message left behind, telling us: ‘I did this for you because I love you, and now I’m alive so that you can have life too.’”