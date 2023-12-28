Trócaire welcomes COP28 resolutions but highlights climate shortcomings
COP28 Chief Executive Officer Adnan Amin, United Arab Emirates Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and COP28 Director-General Majid Al Suwaidi applaud as they attend a plenary meeting, after a draft of a negotiation deal was released, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 13, 2023. (OSV News photo/Amr Alfiky, Reuters)
COP28 was a “historic moment in climate negotiations” with its commitment to end the “fossil fuel era,” but the Church in Ireland’s overseas aid agency Trócaire acknowledged that more needs to be done. Trócaire CEO, Caoimhe de Barra said that the promised transition away from fossil fuels is “neither fast, fair nor funded”. “These were…