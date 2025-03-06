Time for Change in the Irish Bishops’ Conference

Members of the Synod of Bishops, pilgrims, ambassadors accredited to the Vatican and Catholics from the Diocese of Rome pray the rosary for peace with Pope Francis in the Basilica of St. Mary Major October 6, 2024. Photo: CNS photo/Vatican Media

Pope Francis famously said we aren’t only living in changing times, we are living through the change of an epoch. He also said “Change is necessary to grow. If we do not change, we do not grow.” Leadership renewal is essential in any institution, and the Pope has led by example with some very high profile offices in the Vatican being staffed with religious and laity.

The Irish Catholic Church too needs to embrace change at leadership level and yet the Bishops Conference remains much the same as it has for many decades. Since 2014, the presidency of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference has remained unchanged. In a time when the Church faces both internal challenges and the pressing need for engagement with an evolving society, fresh leadership is not just desirable—it is necessary.

Unlike many aspects of Church governance that require Vatican approval, the statutes governing the Irish Bishops’ Conference are within its own power to amend. This means that the conference itself can implement reforms to ensure a more dynamic, accountable, and representative leadership structure.

At present, the presidency is not an elected position in the way one might expect in a democratic institution. Instead, a change in leadership largely depends on internal arrangements and tradition rather than a clear, structured process that encourages rotation. This risks stagnation and an over-concentration of authority, neither of which serves the Church well in a rapidly changing Ireland.

The solution is simple: the president of the Bishops’ Conference should be elected by the bishops, with a set term limit to allow for regular renewal. Such a change would bring several benefits. It would ensure that different voices and experiences shape the direction of the conference, reflecting the diverse realities of dioceses across the country. It would also demonstrate a commitment to openness and adaptability—qualities the Church must embrace if it is to remain a relevant force in Irish society.

This is not a radical or unprecedented suggestion and in fact has been discussed among many of the Irish bishops. Many bishops’ conferences around the world have elected presidents who serve limited terms, ensuring a steady infusion of new perspectives. Leadership should not be about holding on to a position indefinitely but about serving the Church at a particular moment in time, then stepping aside to let others bring their energy and vision to the role. Voices within the conference have for a long time called for renewal of the often unwieldly conference with now some are suggesting that with Rome pushing hard for more dioceses to merge and an Irish Synod on the horizon, a new President could bring a fresh vision and renewed energy.

At a time when the Church in Ireland is reckoning with declining vocations, changing societal attitudes, and the need to rebuild trust, symbolic and structural reforms matter. If the Bishops’ Conference is serious about renewal, it must start from within. Implementing a democratic, time-limited presidency would be a small but significant step in that direction.

The power to make this change lies with the bishops themselves. The question now is whether they are willing to embrace the spirit of renewal or whether they will let inertia dictate the future.