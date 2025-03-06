Changes in Cork’s First Communion celebrations result in disagreements

Changes planned for Communion and First Confession celebrations in Cork have repeatedly caused disagreements between primary school teachers and Bishop Fintan Gavin.

Recently, Bishop Gavin sent a letter to parish priests asking for Communions to only take place on weekends, and First Confessions outside of school hours. The request was not received well by teachers who would have to give up their free time to participate in the events.

The changes followed a workshop between priests, teachers and school principals, when it was agreed that to highlight the role of the family, the candidates should have the opportunity to have their families present instead of their class groups.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Fr Tom Hayes said: “When Bishop Fintan wrote to parishes recently about First Reconciliation and First Holy Communion, he wished to remind people that these key moments in the lives of the children have always been celebrated with family present and in the local parish church with the wider faith community also present.”

Mick Finn, Former Cork City councillor who sits on a number of school boards said “Moving ceremonies to weekends is likely considered by teachers as infringing on their own lives and many already go above and beyond with outside of hours work with teams, homework clubs etc.”