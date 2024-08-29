The Pilgrimage of Saint Bernadette’s relics in 2024

|04/09/2024
|Arrival Knock Airport
|05/09/2024
|Galway & Clonfert
|Cathedral of Our Lady & St Nicholas, Galway
|06/09/2024
|Galway & Clonfert
|Cathedral of Our Lady & St Nicholas, Galway
|07/09/2024
|Galway & Clonfert
|St Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea
|08/09/2024
|Galway & Clonfert
|St Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea
|09/09/2024
|Killaloe
|Our Lady of Lourdes, Silvermines, Tipperary
|10/09/2024
|Killaloe
|Our Lady of Lourdes, Silvermines, Tipperary
|11/09/2024
|Limerick
|Our Lady of Lourdes, Childers Rd, Limerick
|12/09/2024
|Limerick
|Our Lady of Lourdes, Childers Rd, Limerick
|13/09/2024
|Kerry
|Our Lady & St Brendan’s Church, Tralee
|14/09/2024
|Kerry
|Our Lady & St Brendan’s Church, Tralee
|15/09/2024
|Cloyne
|St Mary’s Church, Mallow
|16/09/2024
|Cloyne
|Holy Rosary Church, Midleton
|17/09/2024
|Waterford & Lismore
|Holy Trinity Cathedral, Waterford City
|18/09/2024
|Waterford & Lismore
|Holy Trinity Cathedral, Waterford City
|19/09/2024
|Cashel & Emly
|Holycross Abbey, Thurles, Tipperary
|20/09/2024
|Cashel & Emly
|Holycross Abbey, Thurles, Tipperary
|21/09/2024
|Ossory
|St Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny City
|22/09/2024
|Ossory
|St Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny City
|23/09/2024
|Ferns
|St Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy
|24/09/2024
|Ferns
|St Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy
|25/09/2024
|Dublin
|Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road, Dublin
|26/09/2024
|Dublin
|Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road, Dublin
|27/09/2024
|Ardagh & Clonmacnoise
|St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford
|28/09/2024
|Ardagh & Clonmacnoise
|St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford
|29/09/2024
|Tuam
|Knock Shrine
|30/09/2024
|Tuam
|Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam
|01/10/2024
|Elphin
|Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo
|02/10/2024
|Elphin
|Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo
|03/10/2024
|Killala
|St Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina
|04/10/2024
|Killala
|St Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina
|05/10/2024
|Achonry
|Cathedral of the Annunciation & St Nathy, Ballaghaderreen
|06/10/2024
|Achonry
|Cathedral of the Annunciation & St Nathy, Ballaghaderreen
|07/10/2024
|Kildare & Leighlin
|Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow
|08/10/2024
|Kildare & Leighlin
|Church of Ss Peter & Paul, Portlaoise
|09/10/2024
|Clogher
|St Mary’s Church, Castleblaney
|10/10/2024
|Clogher
|Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea
|11/10/2024
|Raphoe
|St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny
|12/10/2024
|Raphoe
|St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny
|13/10/2024
|Derry
|St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry City
|14/10/2024
|Derry
|St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry City
|15/10/2024
|Down & Connor
|St Mary’s Church, Belfast
|16/10/2024
|Down & Connor
|St Mary’s Church, Belfast
|17/10/2024
|Dromore
|Cathedral of St Patrick & St Colman, Newry
|18/10/2024
|Dromore
|Cathedral of St Patrick & St Colman, Newry
|19/10/2024
|Armagh
|St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh
|20/10/2024
|Armagh
|St Patrick’s Church, Dundalk
|21/10/2024
|Meath
|Christ the King Cathedral, Mullingar
|22/10/2024
|Meath
|Christ the King Cathedral, Mullingar
|23/10/2024
|Oblates of Mary Immaculate
|Oblate Church of Mary Immaculate, Inchicore, Dublin
|24/10/2024
|Oblates of Mary Immaculate
|Oblate Church of Mary Immaculate, Inchicore, Dublin
|25/10/2024
|Franciscans
|Adam & Eve’s, Merchants Quay, Dublin
|26/10/2024
|Franciscans
|Adam & Eve’s, Merchants Quay, Dublin
|27/10/2024
|No Public Venue
|28/10/2024
|Kilmore
|Cathedral of St Patrick & St Felim, Cavan
|29/10/2024
|Kilmore
|Cathedral of St Patrick & St Felim, Cavan
|30/10/2024
|Cork & Ross
|Cathedral of St Mary & St Anne, Cork City
|31/10/2024
|Cork & Ross
|Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clonakilty
|01/11/2024
|No Public Venue
|02/11/2024
|UIPL/Elphin Diocese
|Church of Sts Peter & Paul, Athlone
|03/11/2024
|UIPL/Elphin Diocese
|Church of Sts Peter & Paul, Athlone
|04/11/2024
|UIPL/Elphin Diocese
|Church of Sts Peter & Paul, Athlone
|05/11/2024
|Farewell Ceremony (UIPL)
|Church of the Risen Christ, Kiltoon