The Pilgrimage of Saint Bernadette’s relics in 2024

04/09/2024 Arrival Knock Airport  
05/09/2024 Galway & Clonfert Cathedral of Our Lady & St Nicholas, Galway
06/09/2024 Galway & Clonfert Cathedral of Our Lady & St Nicholas, Galway
07/09/2024 Galway & Clonfert St Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea
08/09/2024 Galway & Clonfert St Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea
09/09/2024 Killaloe Our Lady of Lourdes, Silvermines, Tipperary
10/09/2024 Killaloe Our Lady of Lourdes, Silvermines, Tipperary
11/09/2024 Limerick Our Lady of Lourdes, Childers Rd, Limerick
12/09/2024 Limerick Our Lady of Lourdes, Childers Rd, Limerick
13/09/2024 Kerry Our Lady & St Brendan’s Church, Tralee
14/09/2024 Kerry Our Lady & St Brendan’s Church, Tralee
15/09/2024 Cloyne St Mary’s Church, Mallow
16/09/2024 Cloyne Holy Rosary Church, Midleton
17/09/2024 Waterford & Lismore Holy Trinity Cathedral, Waterford City
18/09/2024 Waterford & Lismore Holy Trinity Cathedral, Waterford City
19/09/2024 Cashel & Emly Holycross Abbey, Thurles, Tipperary
20/09/2024 Cashel & Emly Holycross Abbey, Thurles, Tipperary
21/09/2024 Ossory St Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny City
22/09/2024 Ossory St Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny City
23/09/2024 Ferns St Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy
24/09/2024 Ferns St Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy
25/09/2024 Dublin Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road, Dublin
26/09/2024 Dublin Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road, Dublin
27/09/2024 Ardagh & Clonmacnoise St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford
28/09/2024 Ardagh & Clonmacnoise St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford
29/09/2024 Tuam Knock Shrine
30/09/2024 Tuam Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam
01/10/2024 Elphin Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo
02/10/2024 Elphin Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo
03/10/2024 Killala St Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina
04/10/2024 Killala St Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina
05/10/2024 Achonry Cathedral of the Annunciation & St Nathy, Ballaghaderreen
06/10/2024 Achonry Cathedral of the Annunciation & St Nathy, Ballaghaderreen
07/10/2024 Kildare & Leighlin Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow
08/10/2024 Kildare & Leighlin Church of Ss Peter & Paul, Portlaoise
09/10/2024 Clogher St Mary’s Church, Castleblaney
10/10/2024 Clogher Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea
11/10/2024 Raphoe St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny
12/10/2024 Raphoe St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny
13/10/2024 Derry St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry City
14/10/2024 Derry St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry City
15/10/2024 Down & Connor St Mary’s Church, Belfast
16/10/2024 Down & Connor St Mary’s Church, Belfast
17/10/2024 Dromore Cathedral of St Patrick & St Colman, Newry
18/10/2024 Dromore Cathedral of St Patrick & St Colman, Newry
19/10/2024 Armagh St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh
20/10/2024 Armagh St Patrick’s Church, Dundalk
21/10/2024 Meath Christ the King Cathedral, Mullingar
22/10/2024 Meath Christ the King Cathedral, Mullingar
23/10/2024 Oblates of Mary Immaculate Oblate Church of Mary Immaculate, Inchicore, Dublin
24/10/2024 Oblates of Mary Immaculate Oblate Church of Mary Immaculate, Inchicore, Dublin
25/10/2024 Franciscans Adam & Eve’s, Merchants Quay, Dublin
26/10/2024 Franciscans Adam & Eve’s, Merchants Quay, Dublin
27/10/2024 No Public Venue  
28/10/2024 Kilmore Cathedral of St Patrick & St Felim, Cavan
29/10/2024 Kilmore Cathedral of St Patrick & St Felim, Cavan
30/10/2024 Cork & Ross Cathedral of St Mary & St Anne, Cork City
31/10/2024 Cork & Ross Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clonakilty
01/11/2024 No Public Venue  
02/11/2024 UIPL/Elphin Diocese Church of Sts Peter & Paul, Athlone
03/11/2024 UIPL/Elphin Diocese Church of Sts Peter & Paul, Athlone
04/11/2024 UIPL/Elphin Diocese Church of Sts Peter & Paul, Athlone
05/11/2024 Farewell Ceremony (UIPL) Church of the Risen Christ, Kiltoon

 