Pope Francis prays in front of the "Miraculous Crucifix" from the Church of St. Marcellus in Rome during a prayer service in an empty St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photo: CNS

We may see the possibilities of technologies being realised more and more by faith communities even as things start to get back to normal writes Dr Brian Conway Perhaps more than at any other time in recent history, today’s pandemic world has led to a rapid reappraisal of how we organise virtually every single aspect…