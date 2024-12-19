The girl from Nazareth

O Blessed Virgin, Immaculate, Inspirer and Cause of so much love for God, and so much good. You know Jesus best of all. You love Him more than any other. I see so much happens through you, so many miracles and healings, God doing them at your request. I see in my life you make things happen. If I am to be ‘born again’ it is a new birth with you as mother. It has taken me years to understand this. All the saints say it. How special you are and how glorious. The great favourite of God. For where God is, you are. I see that you also cause conversions, people change, becoming more God-centred, more reconciled, more at peace. Most of all You cause prayer, a great crusade of prayer worldwide, bringing us to God.

I see you in the Book of Revelations, the last book of the Bible, ‘a woman clothed with the sun, crowned with twelve stars, the moon beneath your feet’. You were the surprised girl of Nazareth, visited by the angel, who accepted and surrendered. “Be it done to me according to your word.” I see you the first Receiver of the Holy Spirit, for whom Jesus did his first miracle at the wedding, the poorest newlywed who had no decent room to give birth, but in a stable, the richest in grace, the most highly favoured. It has taken me years to understand this.

What must it have been like for you to hold in your arms the Saviors of the world. And know it… the great secret… a tiny Lord, surrendered to you, who loved you, spoke to you, smiled at you. What love! You saw the out-pouring of the Holy Spirit on Pentecost. What joy in that! What a wonderful thing happened! A new birth for millions, a new creation. As God says, “See, I make new Heavens and new Earth.” Remember us!