The Confession Box – Episode 1

Introducing: The Confession Box

As freedom of speech and expression become more and more restricted in our world – the Confession Box provides a safe space where no subject is taboo and every voice gets a hearing. Join us on all major streaming apps or get in touch by emailing garry@gracecommunications.ie

On this episode of The Confession Box with Michael Kelly, Editor of The Irish Catholic:

Dissecting Pope Francis’ Synod selections: surprises and disappointments

A historic appointment for an embattled community

Divider or reformer? Just who is the new prefect of the DDF and what sort of culture will he bring?

No evangelisation please… A World Youth Day with three dimensions

Pope Francis’ strategy for this upcoming Synod of Bishops