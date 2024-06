Esther Buday in the arms of her sister Sarah Ann Buday at the March For Life 2024.

A society can best be judged by how it treats its most vulnerable members. Unfortunately, Ireland’s current treatment of unborn children with disabilities, chiefly Down syndrome, leaves a shameful mark on our society. During the referendum campaign in 2018, government politicians and prominent Yes campaigners tried to pour cold water on entirely reasonable forecasts from…