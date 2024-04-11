Teachers waking up to dangers of gender ideology being pushed on schools

Speaking on The State of the Nation podcast, primary school teacher and Aontú local election candidate, Aisling Considine, reflected on her experiences at the recent INTO conference and how a minority of left-wing activists are avidly pushing gender ideology in schools across the country.

Speaking in relation to her appeal to delegates to disaffiliate with the National Women’s Council of Ireland at the INTO event, Ms Considine said that she doesn’t think that teachers should be working with the NWCI because “they don’t represent all women”.

“They don’t represent me simply because I believe in biology. I took the opportunity to bring a letter by the TENI, the Transgender Equality Network Ireland, that was written a few years ago now. It was signed by various groups including the NWCI and it called on people who believe in biology – like myself – to lose media and political representation.”

Ms Considine said that teachers were initially supportive of the gender ideology movement because its actual implications were disguised in a heartfelt message of inclusivity and progressiveness, but most are now becoming aware of the true impacts of the culture and “people and teachers have caught on and we can now see it for what it is”.

“The problem is we have a whole draft curriculum and it is kind of through the social justice activist lens and gender ideology – it’s done very subtly but it’s across the curriculum. We need to be very careful now,” Ms Considine said.