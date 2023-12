The gold-covered Dome of the Rock at the Temple Mount complex is seen in a 2017 overview of Jerusalem's Old City. Photo: OSV News/Debbie Hill.

Tensions are sky-high in Jerusalem’s Old City as a battle plays out between the city’s small Armenian Christian community and an Australian-Israeli businessman, which sees the Christian presence in the Armenian Quarter of the old city threatened by development plans. In a statement on the recent developments, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said that they…