Synod won’t be based on ‘political chatter’ – Pope
Pope Francis thanks journalists at the end of his press conference aboard his flight back to Rome from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, September 4, after a four-day visit to the Asian country. To the left is Father George Koovakad, the organizer of papal trips. Photo: CNS
Pope Francis has warned that next month’s synodal gathering in Rome will be a prayerful exercise in dialogue free from ideology, not full of “political chatter” like a television talk show.