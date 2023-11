Pope Francis prays while holding a crosier during Mass in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, October 29, marking the conclusion of the first session of the Synod of Bishops on synodality. Photo: CNS

The first report of the Synod on Synodality makes for very interesting reading. The second session of the synod will be in 2024. Of the 364 voting delegates who attended 50 were women. While one woman for every seven men was a very distinct under-representation, it was a very significant improvement on previous practice and…