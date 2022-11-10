Stormont stalemate opens way for paramilitaries – bishop

The failure to form an Executive in the North and a lack of political leadership is leaving space for paramilitaries, Bishop Donal McKeown of Derry has warned.

He said any decision regarding another Stormont election, set to take place after Christmas, must be taken with a focus on the “common good”.

“I think we have to challenge all our political leaders in Westminster and Belfast to share that particular purpose… there’s a danger that politics becomes just a game for parties who are squabbling with one another and jostling for position. Our job is to say ‘you’re being paid to look after everybody’,” he said.

The bishop added that “our job is saying politics is important, prove that politics works otherwise you leave space for paramilitaries. Focus not just on macro politics but focus on delivering for people on the ground so that we will get through this winter.

“We’ve got to have the short, medium and longterm welfare of people in mind and not just long-term dreams of a united Ireland or a united Kingdom…”

Read Chai Brady’s full article on the political crisis in Northern Ireland here.