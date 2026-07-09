SSPX declared schismatic, clerics excommunicated
Newly consecrated Society of St. Pius X bishops are seen at the altar during a liturgical celebration with Bishop Bernard Fellay of SSPX, right, on July 1, 2026, in Econe, Switzerland. The five bishops, along with Bishop Alfonso de Galarreta, leading the celebration, were excommunicated by the Vatican July 2, as the consecration lacked the mandate of the pope and was declared to be schismatic. (OSV News photo/CPP)
On July 2 the Holy See formally declared the bishops of a breakaway traditionalist order to be in schism and excommunicated. The declaration came from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, just one day after the group illicitly made four men bishops without papal approval and in defiance of repeated warnings from senior…