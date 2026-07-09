SSPX declared schismatic, clerics excommunicated

Newly consecrated Society of St. Pius X bishops are seen at the altar during a liturgical celebration with Bishop Bernard Fellay of SSPX, right, on July 1, 2026, in Econe, Switzerland. The five bishops, along with Bishop Alfonso de Galarreta, leading the celebration, were excommunicated by the Vatican July 2, as the consecration lacked the mandate of the pope and was declared to be schismatic. (OSV News photo/CPP)