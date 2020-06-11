Social workers call for action for nursing home residents

A body that represents social workers has called on the Government to enact legislation that would allow social workers to legally investigate private nursing homes without an invitation.

The Irish Association of Social Workers (IASW) wrote to the Nursing Home Expert Panel and the Special Oireachtas Committee on the Covid-19 Response this week.

Amanda Casey, IASW member and Head Medical Social Worker said that “social workers remain deeply concerned that available expertise on how best to ensure residents are safe, protected and supported has not yet been taken into account”.

“Covid-19 has introduced new and painful social distancing at times when people require a high degree of connection and emotional support.

“Residents, who in the past may have had regular contact with family and friends who provided not only social connection but also could speak out to ensure people’s needs and human rights were acted on, no longer have this comfort and protection due to public health measures.

“Many people have died, and will continue to die, without the loving comfort and presence of their family,” she said.

The IASW are calling for the appointment of an expert on adult safeguarding and social work to the Nursing Home Expert Panel and that the expert panel and Special Oireachtas Committee lack of safeguarding measures to protect nursing home residents from abuse or neglect during the period when public health measures cocooning residents were introduced.

They also ask that the expert panel examine the end of life support and care received by deceased residents and their families and for the full enactment of the Adult Safeguarding Bill, 2017.