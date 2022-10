Senator Ronán Mullen with students from Pobal Scoil Iosolde in Palmerstown, Jaiden Grant and Chloe Efi at the launch of the ‘Aiste an Oireachtais’ in Leinster House, September 22. Photo: John McElroy

Staff reporter Senator Ronán Mullen launched an Oireachtas essay competition on the theme “Parliamentary Politics Matter” for second-level students in Leinster House, September 22. Speaking at the launch, Senator Mullen warned that Ireland faces a time when “many people are wondering about the quality of our politics and the future of democracy itself”. He hoped…