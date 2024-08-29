Seminarians should have ecology training, says priest

The Season of Creation, the annual Church period for environmental discussions starts next month. Fr Sean McDonagh, Columban priest and ecologist said priests should have more biology and ecology teaching during their studies in Seminary.

This period in the Church calendar is dedicated to renew the relationship between humanity and the Creator. It will start on September 1 and end on October 4, the Feast of St Francis of Assisi, patron saint of ecology. Faith leaders from around the world will lead this time of prayer and reflection with theme ‘To Hope and Act with Creation’.

Fr McDonagh said he had to look for further education in ecology, as he “never heard one word about the environment” during his seminarian years. The priest said he never heard about the trees, about the fish, the grass, the wildflowers, “Because they weren’t seen as important.”

“Even though there was long-time training, they don’t have any background in this area.” For Fr Sean, it is important to have a background in biology or ecology, to understand climate change, the difference in gases, and have enough knowledge to act in minimising environmental issues.

The priest said people only see the totality “of the world that God has given us,” but they don’t realise all the damage humanity is doing, and will continue to do, “unless we change.”

Parishes and dioceses should work locally to minimise climate change damage and raise awareness, so the population changes their behaviour towards the planet and work for a greener future, said the ecologist priest.

He said the community should learn about creation. “That’s where we should be if we want to know the true God who created this beautiful universe, learn about the features and if we do that we’ll take care of it.”