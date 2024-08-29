Armagh GAA star honoured with lap of pitch after tragic death

Beloved GAA player was buried on Monday after one year battling with brain cancer. Caolan Finnegan, aged 20, was buried at St Patrick’s Church, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh. The young star was given a final lap around Oliver Plunkett Park pitch before the burial.

Mr Finnegan scored one of the Crossmaglen’s goals in their Armagh Final win over Granemore in 2022. In August 2023 he was diagnosed with brain cancer. The footballer received support from his team mates during the last year.

“The Sam Maguire paid a visit to Caolan’s house on two occasions since the All-Ireland which gave him a great lift at a very difficult time,” said Fr Dermot Maloney PP.

He also thanked those involved in the service and said: “Before we go our separate ways, let us take leave of Caolan. May our farewell express our affection for him. May it ease our sadness and strengthen our hope. One day we shall joyfully greet him again when the love of Christ, which conquers all things, destroys even death itself.”