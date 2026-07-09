Second generation Irish families cannot get married in Birmingham’s historic church

Second-generation Irish families are being prohibited from marrying in the historic Catholic Church in Birmingham as the parish struggles to raise funds for immediate repairs. Standing for over 175 years, St Joseph’s Church in Nechells has served Irish Catholics since they fled from the Famine almost two centuries ago. Today, £350,000 worth of damage to the church’s bell tower has prevented the use of the main entrance door, impacting on weddings, funerals and the future of the parish.

The parish priest Fr Solomon explained that the church has significant Irish merit. “The church was built by the Irish community and the cemetery surrounding the church is Irish family,” he told The Irish Catholic.

He added that second generation Irish were baptised, confirmed and had family buried on the grounds which elicited their wish to get married at St Joseph’s.

“The second generation, they want to marry as well in the church. But we don’t have the access to the main door because the Bell Tower is not safe at the moment,” he said.

The structural damage to St Joseph’s poses as a risk to a number of different programs the parish run that help an “intercultural community.” The church conducts AA meetings, youth groups and age concern activities.

The parish is struggling to raise funds to fix the damage to the church. “Alot of the parishioners try to fundraise and we do some projects as well. But we are still struggling,” Fr Solomon said.

Presentation sister Catherine O’Neill is urging the wider community for support. “We desperately need funding…we wish somebody would come forward and help us.”

Sister O’Neill explained that the church has partnered with Team4Nature, an organisation that helps conserve wildlife. St Joseph’s has introduced nature walks around the cemetery to help raise funds for the church.

However, Sr O’Neill explained that the community is rallied behind helping the “beautiful” church.

“We’ll keep going. We are very determined to keep the church as vibrant as possible,” she spoke.