Bishop Denis Nulty blessing salt at the Ratheniska site of the National and World Ploughing Championships. The salt will be given to callers at the Kildare and Leighlin tent to disperse on their farms and gardens. Fr Thomas O’Byrne, Adm. Carlow, holds the blessed salt.

Staff Reporter The hunt is on for Ireland’s favourite hymn in advance of the National Ploughing Championships in Co. Laois this month. The search to find the country’s most popular hymn has been launched by Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare and Leighlin who is inviting people of all ages throughout the country to make known…