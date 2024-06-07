Sacrificing the few for the many

The ‘Big Day’ has come and gone: Confirmation Day in my parish, that is. I was one of those pastors fortunate to be assigned a ceremony in the Easter season, so we celebrated the sacrament in Castlehaven and Myross Parish on April 26, the day after my birthday.

I feel lucky to have had such a well-timed Confirmation. A colleague in whose parish the ceremony was conducted five times told me all five ceremonies took place during Lent. Isn’t initiation more deeply connected with Easter than Lent? I recall hearing that our late Bishop Lucey, certainly no liturgical liberal, always began confirming on Easter Monday and concluded at Pentecost. Eastertide initiation ceremonies (baptisms, confirmations and first Eucharists) make a lot more sense to me.

Of course the reason Confirmations cannot now be limited to the Easter cycle is that there are just so many of them. It seems as if any class of decent size has its own ceremony. And certainly a lot of work goes into these ceremonies, regardless of how many each parish hosts.

I witnessed the work firsthand in this parish. Our two schools poured resources into the liturgies. They used the suggested rite proposed by our Bishop Fintan, which has proved generally popular with priests and congregations.

“The candidates experienced a beautiful and prayerful liturgy, and of the course the sacrament has continuing inward and invisible effects”

This suggestion entails: A limited selection of hymns, largely ones regularly sung in the parish; Confirmation candidates sitting with their families, rather than as an easily-distracted group at the top of the church; Each family getting one full seat in the church; Those to be confirmed coming forward in a group, each with a sponsor, with Confirmation being given standing by the officiant — all of which keeps the ceremony flowing nicely. The parents, sponsors, families, presiding bishop and I were all impressed at the schools’ work of preparation.

The lasting effects of the ceremony were less certain. The candidates experienced a beautiful and prayerful liturgy, and of the course the sacrament has continuing inward and invisible effects. But it is hard to detect any greater fervour in the candidates than before. I must share the story of a colleague who saw over a hundred young people confirmed in his parish. The following Sunday he asked those confirmed to make themselves known during Mass. The result was dismal: not a single candidate attended. I was not brave enough to attempt this in the parish, but the results might well have been similar.

Why have things changed so drastically in a few short years? Some will say the catechetical programmes are to blame, that the children are not taught to appreciate the value of the sacraments in school, or at home. In truth, the issue is something deeper — the dying of the faith. Unfortunately, our response to that seems to be to sacrifice the few for the many. All our resources are given to all, so whole classes of the uninterested are confirmed, instead of concentrating on the few who really want to be confirmed and who value all it means.

Avoiding

tokenism…

After Confirmation, a group of clergy repaired to my home for a festive lunch. I invited neighbouring priests, active and retired, and a couple of clergy friends, to eat with the officiating bishop. We conversed freely, as brothers should. Meanwhile, the teachers booked their own meal, subsidised by the parish – an event they greatly enjoyed also.

In some places these two groups sit down together. While they would have a lot to say to each other professionally, socially, not so much. Better then to avoid tokenism and help each one relax with peers. I certainly did. An idea for 2025?

It used to be a rarity for an outsider to become bishop in an Irish diocese. Now it has become the norm, in Ireland as in many other countries. The advantages of this approach are clear: the newcomer oversees his diocese with clear sight, unencumbered and objective.

The downsides are less spoken of: the newcomer moves to a place where he knows no one, far from friends, family and other support groups. He doesn’t know who to trust, and he may never feel truly at home in his new diocese.

We can but hope that the advantages outweigh the downsides.