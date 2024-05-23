Restore goodwill says archbishop as ‘panic’ among Ukrainians sets in

There is a need to “restore” goodwill towards refugees while considering “the needs of everyone living in local communities”, according to the head of the Church of Ireland, Archbishop John McDowell.

In a joint St Patrick’s Day statement two years ago, Archbishop John McDowell and Archbishop Eamon Martin called for parishes to support Ukrainian refugees by identifying properties, opening up homes and more. However, those working with Ukrainian immigrants and have helped settle women and children in local communities, parishes and schools over those two years describe “panic” among families as the Government has started to pull supports and accommodation.

Archbishop McDowell said: “There is a responsibility – across all public services – to plan ahead and ensure stability and support to help people who have come to Ireland as refugees to rebuild their lives.

“Local communities likewise need calm leadership and clear information from leaders, in government and civic life, about how refugees and migrants will be accommodated and supported in their neighbourhoods.”

He added: “Within Europe, Ireland has had one of the most positive attitudes to refugees – maintaining and restoring goodwill should involve the needs of everyone living in local communities being carefully considered, with misinformation challenged at the first opportunity.”

In a letter to parishes across his diocese for Pentecost Sunday, Bishop Brendan Leahy of Limerick said that there “is a real risk of a mindset of distrust and disdain taking hold against migrants in Irish society which flies in the face of Christian values”.

Polling has shown that the Irish public remains one of the most positive in the EU27 regarding their attitudes towards immigration not everyone, Bishop Leahy said, is sensitive to the plight so many have come from, or the contribution they make.

“Of course, I recognise there are challenges. Local communities must be given the resources and infrastructures to ensure refugees and asylum seekers are welcomed and supported. Issues around asylum seekers and direct provision need urgent attention. But at a time when anti-immigration rhetoric is on the rise, we need be careful about how we see, judge and act regarding migrants.

“There is a temptation to blame the rise in migrants, and so to end up blaming migrants and asylum seekers themselves, for a series of woes that are besetting us, such as issues to do with hospital care, the question of homelessness and the cost of housing. We even sometimes hear people say, ‘they are stealing our jobs’. Some lament the strain on public services or in schools. With growing tensions and riots, rumblings of discontent and marches, as well as social media campaigns, a mindset regarding migrants can take hold resulting in distance from, distrust of and disdain for migrants.”

“I would urge all candidates to act responsibly and with sensibility and sensitivity to the plight of people coming to our shores as they seek election.”

CEO of the Irish Immigrant Council, Brian Killoran, has highlighted the “panic” that the announced cuts are “spreading throughout the Ukrainian community” last week.

“It disproportionately risks impacting women, children, the elderly. It disproportionately risks raising poverty levels among the community.”

Another campaigner for immigrants and refugees, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the Government’s announcement is undoing all the work which had been done to help people feel welcome and integrate.