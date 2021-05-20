Renowned conservationist Dr Jane Goodall receives 2021 Templeton Prize

Jane Goodall, a British primatologist and anthropologist, is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Paris in this 2018 file photo. Photo: CNS.

World-famous conservationist Dr Jane Goodall was announced Thursday May 20 the recipient of the prestigious 2021 Templeton Prize. She is the first ethologist and fourth women to win the prestigious award, worth over $1.5 million (€1.2 million).

Considered a leading expert in chimpanzees, Dr Goodall joins Mother Teresa, the first reciepient of the award, and American physician Francis Collins to receive the award, which is “given to honor those who harness the power of the sciences to explore the deepest questions of the universe and humankind’s place and purpose within it”.

“We are delighted and honored to award Dr Jane Goodall this year, as her achievements go beyond the traditional parameters of scientific research to define our perception of what it means to be human,” said Heather Templeton Dill, president of the John Templeton Foundation.

“Her discoveries have profoundly altered the world’s view of animal intelligence and enriched our understanding of humanity in a way that is both humbling and exalting. Ultimately, her work exemplifies the kind of humility, spiritual curiosity and discovery that my grandfather, John Templeton, wrote and spoke about during his life.”

Dr Goodall was raised a Christian and still describes herself as such, saying her work with chimpanzees reflects the divine intelligence she believes lies at the heart of nature.

“I have learned more about the two sides of human nature, and I am convinced that there are more good than bad people,” said Dr Goodall, in her acceptance statement for the prize.

“There are so many tackling seemingly impossible tasks and succeeding. Only when head and heart work in harmony can we attain our true human potential,” she said.

“I can identify closely with the motto that Sir John Templeton chose for his foundation, ‘How little we know, how eager to learn’, and I am eternally thankful that my curiosity and desire to learn is as strong as it was when I was a child,” she added, continuing, “I understand that the deep mysteries of life are forever beyond scientific knowledge and ‘now we see through a glass darkly; then face to face'”.