Public Mass to begin again in North from March 26

Parishioners attend a socially-distanced Christmas Eve Mass in the Church of Christ the King, Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

The northern bishops have announced what they describe as “a cautious return to public worship” from March 26, in time for the celebration of Holy Week and Easter.

However, they warned that people who feel vulnerable should consider carefully if now is the time for them to return or if they should continue to join parishes online.

The Government in the Republic has consistently rejected all calls for a return to public worship. It is one of only three countries in the European Union (EU) to ban Mass.

A statement issued on St Patrick’s Day said that: “Following ongoing consultation between representatives of the Churches, the Executive Office and our public health authorities, and in light of the most recent review of lockdown provisions by the NI Executive yesterday, the Northern Catholic bishops are pleased to announce that, where possible, there can be a cautious return to public worship for the faithful from 26 March, in time for the celebration of Holy Week and Easter.

“We note that other Christian Churches will be making a similar announcement, in keeping with key dates in their liturgical traditions around Easter, the statement said.

The bishops insist that: “In making this announcement, made possible through the collective and heroic effort of so many in our society in their response to the current pandemic, especially our healthcare workers, the bishops emphasise the need for continued caution and a rigorous application of all mitigations and safeguards required to ensure the safest possible return to public worship in our churches”.

They also stress that public worship should only begin again after a thorough risk assessment, in consultation with Covid-19 support teams in parishes.

The statement reminds Catholics that the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days remains suspended and that every person should consider carefully if returning to collective worship is the safe and appropriate step for them, at this time.

“We continue to strongly encourage participation, where possible, including in the ceremonies of Holy Week, by way of livestreaming,” the statement adds.