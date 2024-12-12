Pope’s ambassador: Lift sanctions against Syria

The signals are positive: the Pope’s ambassador to Syria reports that the rebels are respecting religious diversity in the country.

KNA

The signals are positive: the Pope’s ambassador to Syria reports that the rebels are respecting religious diversity in the country.

The Pope’s ambassador to Syria is relieved about the largely peaceful change of power in the country so far. In an interview with Vatican News, Cardinal Mario Zenari made an urgent appeal to the international community to lift the sanctions against the country in order to facilitate reconstruction.

Solution

It seems that “a problem that has caused so much suffering has been solved. The decisive factor is that it happened without bloodshed,” said the Apostolic Nuncio, who has been working in Syria since 2008. Reconciliation and hope for peaceful coexistence are now a top priority.

“In the first few hours, the rebels sought dialogue with the bishops in Aleppo and promised respect for religious diversity,” reported Cardinal Zenari. “We hope that these promises will be honoured and that the international community will support the peaceful transition.”

He called on the international community not only to provide humanitarian aid, but also to help stabilise the country”

At the same time, Cardinal Zenari expressed his concern for the younger generation: “For many young people in Syria, there were no prospects other than fleeing. Now there is hope that they can find a future in their home country.” He called on the international community not only to provide humanitarian aid, but also to help stabilise the country by lifting the sanctions.

Reconciliation

For Cardinal Zenari, the focus is now on building a pluralistic society: “The only path to a stable Syria is reconciliation. Only through dialogue and cooperation between all ethnic and religious groups can we heal the wounds of the civil war.” He appealed to the new rulers to honour their promises.

According to estimates by religious experts, the proportion of Christians in Syria has recently fallen to less than 2% Before the start of the civil war in 2011, it was still 6%. Many Christians have left the country as a result of the ongoing violence.