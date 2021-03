Candles on the sanctuary of the basilica at Knock Shrine during the Covid-19 remembrance Mass in November, 2020. Photo: Conor McKeown

Pope Francis has urged Irish Catholics to remember the great faith that Irish missionaries have brought to every corner of the world. The Pope made the plea tonight (Friday) via a videolink to Knock Shrine where he formally elevated the site of the Virgin Mary’s apparition in 1879 as an international sanctuary of special Eucharistic…