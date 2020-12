A woman wearing a protective mask prays during Mass at a church in Mosul, Iraq, during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Vatican has confirmed Pope Francis will visit Iraq March 5-8. Photo: CNS.

The Vatican announced December 7 that Pope Francis will travel to Iraq in March 2021. He will be the first Pope to ever visit the country, which is still recovering from the devastation inflicted by the Islamic State. The four-day papal trip to Iraq March 5-8 will include stops in Baghdad, Erbil and Mosul. It…