Benedict XVI has not lost his voice says Archbishop Gänswein

Archbishop Georg Gänswein has denied media reports that Benedict XVI has lost his voice.

The Austrian Catholic news agency Kathpress reported December 4 that Benedict XVI’s personal secretary had confirmed that the 93-year-old Pope emeritus was still able to speak clearly.

Reports had circulated in the Italian press and on social media suggesting that the German theologian, who served as Pope from 2005 to 2013, was no longer able to speak.

CNA Deutsch said that Archbishop Gänswein told Kathpress that Benedict’s voice had, however, become “very weak and thin.”

The reports emerged after the Pope emeritus met with new cardinals at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, his Vatican residence, on November 28. He had addressed words of encouragement to the cardinals using a microphone.

Catholic bishops welcome ‘realistic’ new measures for public Masses in France

Bishops in France have welcomed new government measures that will allow more people to attend public Masses during Advent.

Gérald Darmanin, French Minister of the Interior, announced December 2 a change to a previously proposed 30-person limit on attendance of public Masses after France’s highest administrative court overturned the restriction in response to a legal appeal by the Catholic bishops’ conference.

Under the revised measures, people will be required to leave two free seats between each person or family and to only occupy every other pew.

The French bishops’ conference issued a statement calling the new measure “more realistic” as it is proportionate to each church’s building capacity.

Vienna terror attack reportedly intended to target church youth group

A gunman affiliated with the Islamic State had planned to attack a Catholic youth group meeting at a church in Vienna during his November 2 terror attack, according to local media.

On November 2, a gunman killed at least four people and injured more than 20 others in Vienna. The attack began at about 8 pm near the city’s main synagogue, with a heavily armed man firing a pistol and machine gun at people sitting outside bars and restaurants before being shot dead near a local Catholic church.

The Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the attack, releasing a video of a man identified as Abu Dagnah Al-Albany.

Austrian publication Kronen Zeitung is reporting that Al-Albany had wanted a bloodbath and tried to enter St Rupert’s Catholic Church, where a Catholic youth group was gathered. He was unable to enter the building, as the gates were locked, and he was then shot dead by police.

Notre-Dame choir to return to fire-damaged cathedral for Christmas concert

Notre-Dame Cathedral choir will return to the damaged cathedral on Christmas Eve to perform a concert that will be broadcast live from Paris.

A year and a half after a fire burned through the spire and roof of Notre-Dame, reconstruction efforts continue on the 850-year-old Gothic cathedral.

The Christmas Eve concert will be the first time the choir has returned to the cathedral since the fire. Before April 2019, the choir performed around 60 concerts per year.

Twenty singers, two soloists, and an organist will perform in an empty Notre-Dame Cathedral on December 24.