Pope Francis bows his head in prayer during his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican May 3. Photo: CNS/Vatican Media

Pope Francis encouraged Derry Catholics to be peacemakers for the sake of the North’s present and future, as the diocese celebrates the 150th anniversary of St Eugene’s Cathedral. The Pope said its his hope that the diocesan family will be “ever radiant with the beatitudes”, in a message read out by Ireland’s new papal nuncio…