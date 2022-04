Catholics sing while holding olive branches as they walk the traditional path that Jesus took on his last entry into Jerusalem during the Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem at the weekend.

Optimism abounds in the Holy Land with the relaxing of Covid-19 rules leading to a fresh wave of pilgrims visiting the holy sites associated with the earthly life of Christ. Apart from local Christians, the sites remained largely shuttered for two years due to the pandemic but a more relaxed attitude from Israeli authorities is…