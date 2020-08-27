People shouldn’t be afraid to challenge priests to live by Gospel – archbishop

Fr Shane Costello is pictured after his ordination to the priesthood with Archbishop Michael Neary and some of his fellow priests who attended. The ordination took place at the Basilica at Knock.

Archbishop Michael Neary has urged parishioners to challenge priests to ensure that they are living up to their vocation.

He was speaking in Knock Shrine on Sunday as he presided at the ordination of Fr Shane Costello.

Pointing out that seven priests of the Tuam Archdiocese have died in the last year, Dr Neary said the ordination “demonstrates how much Faith is alive in a local Church, the hope-filled courage and strength it gives the young priest to entrust himself to the Lord’s service in the knowledge that the faith of the people of God will support him in it”.

Referring to Fr Costello, Dr Neary said that “in many ways the responsibility entrusted to him is counter-cultural”.

“Our society today places such an emphasis on self-fulfilment, on autonomy, on doing one’s own thing. As a priest of Jesus Christ you will proclaim his message, you will do so utilising your gifts, interests and insights but it will always be his message not your own preferences or prejudices,” he said.

Privilege

Underlining the fact that priesthood is first and foremost about service, Archbishop Neary addressed Fr Costello: “In your priestly ministry you will have the privilege of welcoming, working with and encouraging people who are open to and led by the Spirit.

“You will rejoice and celebrate with them as together you build up the Kingdom of God.

“You will have to be patient and make allowances for others who see things differently from yourself,” the archbishop said.

He said that “As the people of God and a community of faith we have a responsibility to you to pray with and for you, to encourage, support and at times challenge you to live up to the standards of Jesus Christ which you embrace on this your ordination day”.