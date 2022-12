Msgr Liam Kelly is pictured receiving the Muintir Eolais chalice from the Sisters of Charity in Cincinnati in October of this year. Pictured giving him the chalice are (from left) archivist Veronica Buchanan, Sr Marie Ann Schneider and Sr Mary Ellen Murphy.

An almost 400-year-old Irish chalice used throughout periods of persecution has been returned, Ruadhán Jones writes There were two Franciscan friaries in Co. Leitrim, one in north Leitrim and the other in south Leitrim. Creevelea friary was set up in the year 1508 beside the village of Dromahair in north Leitrim and Muintir Eolais friary…