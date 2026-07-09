Pastoral ministry can ensure stability amid summer clerical changes, says Kerry priest

25 pastoral leaders of the Diocese of Kerry at their commissioning in February 2025, alongside Bishop Ray Browne and clergy of the diocese. Photo: Diocese of Kerry.

Laypeople in ministry groups and parish offices can help combat uncertainty amid summer clerical changes, said Fr Padraig Walsh to The Irish Catholic shortly after the Diocese of Kerry announced diocesan appointments to take effect on July 15.

Fr Walsh, who will leave the Parish of Our Lady and St Brendan’s Tralee to become Parish Priest of Castleisland Parish, said “stability and continuity” are very important amid diocesan changes.

“There can be a natural sense of uncertainty for staff and parishioners when there is a change of Parish Priest. I think the structures in the Parish Office and with the ministry groups in the parish are a great asset, to help ensure stability and continuity,” Fr Walsh continued. “These can act as a constant – to help maintain the routine and the familiar.”

Addressing his own move from Tralee to Castleisland, the parish priest said he looks forward to learning and benefiting from “the wealth of experience” before him, specifically “that of the staff, the different ministry groups and the parishioners.”

“I’m looking forward to working with the priests and people of the surrounding parishes too. There are many changes in ministry coming at us and I want to engage with people and priests about these changes,” explained Fr Walsh.

The Diocese of Kerry has made strides in cultivating robust pastoral ministry, with currently 25 pastoral leaders commissioned in the diocese through the Pastoral Leader Ministry programme. Speaking to this newspaper in May, Kerry pastoral development worker Frances Rowland said the programme was formed through “an awareness that we needed to up a level” in terms of pastoral leadership roles, as to provide greater support for parishes.

The following are the clerical appointments announced by Bishop Ray Browne to take effect on July 15.

Fr Padraig Walsh, Our Lady and St Brendan’s Tralee to be PP Castleisland.

Fr Teddy Linehan (Hospital Chaplain) to be PP Our Lady and St Brendan’s Tralee.

Fr Pat O’Donnell, Rathmore to be Adm. Killarney.

Fr David Kibet-Rugutt, Tralee to be PP Ballinskelligs.

Fr Sean Murphy, Kenmare to minister in Killarney.

Fr Brendan Walsh to be Moderator Duagh.

Fr Gearóid Walsh to be Moderator Ballydonoghue

Fr Jim Lenihan to be Moderator Kilcummin.

Fr Vitalis Barasa, Killarney to be PP Ballymacelligott.

Fr Gearóid Walsh, Ballymacelligott to be PP Ballybunion.

Fr Kieran O’Brien Adm. Killarney to be PP Rathmore.