Parish falls out of harmony with Gay Men’s Chorus

Matt Letourneau

Dublin’s St Andrew’s Church in the Westland Row Parish has had to cancel a performance by the Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus, titled ‘Pride In The Name Of Love’ which was to be held in the church. The parish was originally slated to host the chorus on June 23 during the Dublin Pride celebration. The concert was intended to celebrate ‘love, solidarity, and community,’ according to the Dublin Pride website.

In a statement sent to The Irish Catholic, the parish shares: “St Andrew’s Parish is happy to welcome groups from all backgrounds to perform concerts in the church. However, the parish is disappointed that the nature of this event was not made clear at the time of booking. We have learned that in form and content it is being presented not as a simple choral recital but as a Pride Festival event in a context which is not compatible with our mission as a Roman Catholic Parish Church. In the circumstances the parish is unable to facilitate the performance on June 23.”

It is unclear whether the Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus will continue to perform at a different venue or if the show is cancelled altogether.